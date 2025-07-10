Next Article
Army deploys relief columns in landslide-hit Mandi
Since late June, nonstop monsoon rains have caused major landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 85 people dead and causing over ₹718 crore in damage.
Mandi is one of the worst-affected districts.
Many have been stranded or cut off, but the Indian Army and rescue teams have managed to reach affected people so far—even using satellite phones where networks are down.
Relief efforts continue as food, water, and medical help are delivered to remote areas.
Flooding isn't just a Himachal problem—states like Assam and Manipur saw rivers overflow too.
While waters are finally receding, army teams remain ready for emergencies.
In Nagaland's Singrijan Colony, quick action brought much-needed help to those hardest hit.