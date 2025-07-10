Next Article
Newborn revives after being declared dead
In Beed, Maharashtra, a family got the shock of their lives when they discovered their newborn—declared dead by doctors—was actually alive just before burial.
The baby was born at Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Hospital and handed over to the family 12 hours after being pronounced dead.
Baby's grandmother noticed movement
It was the baby's grandmother who noticed movement right before the burial. The family rushed the infant to another hospital, where the baby is now stable and getting care.
This incident has sparked serious questions about medical negligence; an official inquiry is underway to find out what went wrong and whether hospital staff followed proper protocols.