Maharashtra women show cancer-like symptoms post-screening
A huge health drive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district found over 14,500 women with possible signs of cancer.
Nearly 293,000 women were screened between March 8 and March 27 as part of the Sanjivani scheme.
Local ASHA workers went door-to-door with simple questionnaires to spot symptoms early.
How the process worked
The process was hands-on: ASHA workers flagged cases, local health centers confirmed details, and diagnostic camps offered biopsies and mammograms.
District hospitals provided treatment, while 'cancer warriors' trained at Tata Memorial Hospital pitched in for diagnosis support.
Eight district hospitals now have day-care chemo centers, with more on the way.
Follow-up tests confirmed several cases of uterine, breast cancers
Follow-up tests confirmed several cases of uterine, breast, and oral cancers—putting a spotlight on just how common these issues are for rural women.
The Sanjivani scheme is helping catch problems sooner and making real progress for women's health in rural Maharashtra.