Army, Navy, Air Force to hold exercise Cold Start tomorrow
Starting October 7, India's Army, Navy, and Air Force are coming together for Exercise Cold Start—a four-day joint drill at Babina in Uttar Pradesh and Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.
It's their first integrated training since Operation Sindoor, when Indian drones targeted terror bases and Pakistani drone attempts were thwarted.
Exercise focuses on integrating drone operations across services
This exercise is all about testing how well the three services can work together using drones to handle new aerial threats.
Witnessed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on one of the days, it puts India's rapid-response capabilities into action—basically being ready to move fast without letting things spiral into a full-blown war.
The exercise aims to enhance India's rapid-response capabilities
Exercise Cold Start is designed to boost teamwork and readiness against future drone threats.
By building on lessons from Operation Sindoor, the drill aims to make sure India stays sharp and prepared for whatever comes its way in the skies.