India is carving its own path in global politics: Jaishankar
At the recent Aravalli Summit in Jawaharlal Nehru University, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about how India is carving its own path in global politics.
He recalled the 1971 Friendship Treaty with the Soviet Union as a necessary decision in India's national interest, given the triangular threats from the US and China, and stressed that India's approach today is all about keeping its options open—working with different countries but not depending too much on anyone.
Jaishankar on India's growing global influence
Jaishankar pointed out that people around the world now see India differently, saying that other countries no longer draw an equivalence between India and Pakistan in global conversations.
He discussed ongoing challenges like trade talks with the US and buying oil from Russia, but emphasized that national interest always comes first.
He also highlighted efforts to boost connections with neighboring countries through new infrastructure projects, aiming to make India a stronger regional partner.