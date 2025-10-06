India is carving its own path in global politics: Jaishankar India Oct 06, 2025

At the recent Aravalli Summit in Jawaharlal Nehru University, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about how India is carving its own path in global politics.

He recalled the 1971 Friendship Treaty with the Soviet Union as a necessary decision in India's national interest, given the triangular threats from the US and China, and stressed that India's approach today is all about keeping its options open—working with different countries but not depending too much on anyone.