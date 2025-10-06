India should be go-to country in South Asia: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wants India to be the go-to country in any crisis in this subcontinent.
At JNU's Aravalli Summit, he called this the heart of India's "neighborhood first policy," and said India should "underwrite the infrastructure for cooperation" in a scenario of political volatility.
Adapting to a more competitive world
Jaishankar pointed out that since Partition, India has faced strategic setbacks—but now, with a more competitive and unpredictable world, it needs to adapt fast.
The summit at JNU's School of International Studies focused on how India can prepare for 2047.
Jaishankar praised both India's resilience and the school's role in shaping foreign policy debates.
Jaishankar's vision for India's future
He encouraged institutions like SIS to "shift gears" and help power India's rise by 2047, highlighting demand, demographics, and data as key drivers.
His message: young minds and fresh ideas will be crucial if India wants to lead on the global stage.