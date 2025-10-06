Madras HC orders SIT probe into Vijay's rally stampede
A tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) political rally in Karur recently left several people dead and many injured as crowds surged while waiting for actor-politician Vijay.
The Madras High Court has now ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out what went wrong with crowd control and event management that day.
Political tensions rise as CM Stalin reacts
The SIT, led by Inspector General Asra Garg, will focus on lapses by organizers and authorities.
The court criticized TVK leaders for leaving attendees behind during the chaos and denied their requests for anticipatory bail.
Meanwhile, political tensions rose as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called out rival parties for using the tragedy to score points.
Police also confirmed recent bomb threat emails targeting politicians were fake.