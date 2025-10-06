India should be 'go-to option' for neighbors: S Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says India should aim to be the "go-to option" for its neighbors, especially as global competition heats up and countries start using everything—trade, even technology and food—as tools in power games.
Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he doubled down on India's "neighbourhood first" approach and the need to step up during tough times.
Jaishankar on India's challenges
Jaishankar pointed out that nearby countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal are facing unrest, while ties with Pakistan remain tense.
On top of that, new US tariffs are making trade trickier for Indian goods.
He urged learning from history and moving past setbacks since Partition.
Other key takeaways from his speech
He emphasized protecting key sectors like agriculture and dairy in trade talks—calling them India's "red lines."
Jaishankar also highlighted how demand, demographics, and data will drive growth as India heads toward its 2047 centenary.
His message: stay flexible, think big-picture, and keep building strong connections in a shifting world.