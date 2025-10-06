India should be 'go-to option' for neighbors: S Jaishankar India Oct 06, 2025

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says India should aim to be the "go-to option" for its neighbors, especially as global competition heats up and countries start using everything—trade, even technology and food—as tools in power games.

Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he doubled down on India's "neighbourhood first" approach and the need to step up during tough times.