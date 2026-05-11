Army veteran shoots son over remarriage row, later consumes poison

A retired Indian Army soldier, Surinder Singh alias Fauji (60s), allegedly shot his son Gursharan Singh Ginny (40) in Ludhiana, Punjab , late Sunday. The incident occurred after a heated argument over dinner. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Gursharan's opposition to his father's plan for a second marriage after the death of Surinder's wife several years ago, The Indian Express reported.

Argument escalation Surinder shot his son twice According to Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer of Sarabha Nagar Police Station, Surinder first fired a shot from a 12-bore double-barreled gun at Gursharan. The gun misfired initially, but Surinder chased his son down the street and shot him again. After injuring his son, he returned home and consumed poison in an apparent suicide attempt.

Tragic outcome Both father and son died during treatment SHO Kumar was quoted as saying that passersby noticed Gursharan lying injured on the street and alerted the police. Surinder was later found unconscious at home after officers broke open his door. Both were rushed to the hospital but succumbed during treatment. The police have registered a murder case against Surinder for shooting his son.

Advertisement