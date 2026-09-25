Around 50 Jantar Mantar protesters demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's arrest
India
Around 50 protesters, including Delhi Congress and CPI(ML) Liberation leaders, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, September 25, 2026, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down and be arrested.
Police showed up and detained 40-50 protesters, saying the protest did not have official permission.
Protesters allege CEC tampered voter lists
Protesters accused the CEC of messing with voter lists, raising concerns about fair elections.
AISA's Neha said they were standing up for electoral integrity.
Meanwhile, police insisted they followed protocol during detentions, while Delhi Congress slammed the alleged election practices and demanded accountability.
The whole episode highlights growing tension over trust in India's voting system.