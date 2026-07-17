Arunachal Cabinet approves ₹7,834cr 3 year infrastructure reform package
Big news from Arunachal Pradesh: the Cabinet just approved a whopping ₹7,834 crore reform package to upgrade roads, power, and schools over the next three years.
Led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the plan covers everything from smoother district and township roads to better rural infrastructure that goes beyond what PMGSY offers.
Breakdown gives sectoral allocations and initiatives
Here's how the money breaks down: ₹2,334 crore is set for road upgrades; ₹2,000 crore will build all-weather rural roads and bridges; another ₹2,000 crore targets power improvements to cut electricity losses; and ₹1,500 crore is going into schools: think new facilities and teacher training.
Plus, there are fresh initiatives like support for local businesses (ARUN MSME Mission), a push to make Arunachal a honey hotspot with a new apiculture policy, scholarships for future soldiers, automated HR systems for government staff, new fire stations, and even extended job waiting lists.