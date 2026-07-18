Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal top NEET-UG 2026 retest

Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana and Panshul Bansal from Delhi topped the NEET-UG 2026 retest, each scoring 715/720, after the original test was scrapped due to a paper leak.

Gupta described the retest as tougher, while Bansal noted that the physics section was lengthier and more time-consuming.

Both saw it as a chance to prove themselves. Gupta admitted it was hard to hit the books again, while Bansal said staying focused during the extra month made all the difference.