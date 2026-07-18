Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal top NEET-UG 2026 retest
Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana and Panshul Bansal from Delhi topped the NEET-UG 2026 retest, each scoring 715/720, after the original test was scrapped due to a paper leak.
Gupta described the retest as tougher, while Bansal noted that the physics section was lengthier and more time-consuming.
Both saw it as a chance to prove themselves. Gupta admitted it was hard to hit the books again, while Bansal said staying focused during the extra month made all the difference.
Bansal urges action against exam leaks
Bansal called for stricter action against those behind exam leaks, saying, "Whenever a paper leak happens, there should be a strict mechanism to ensure proper action against those responsible."
He also reminded fellow students that mental health matters and one exam doesn't define your future.