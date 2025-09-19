Next Article
Aryan Maan from ABVP wins DUSU president post
Aryan Maan from ABVP is the new president of Delhi University Student Union (DUSU), winning by over 16,000 votes against NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary.
Maan, who's studying Library Science and graduated from Hansraj College, focused his campaign on practical student concerns like subsidized metro passes and better sports facilities, among others.
NSUI manages to win vice president seat
ABVP secured three out of four top posts this year—president, secretary (Kunal Chaudhary), and joint secretary (Deepika Jha)—with some celebrity support along the way.
NSUI managed to win the vice president seat with Rahul Jhansla.
After a tough contest, NSUI's national president praised their team for standing strong on student issues and promised to keep building their presence at DU.