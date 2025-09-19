Aryan Maan from ABVP wins DUSU president post

NSUI manages to win vice president seat

ABVP secured three out of four top posts this year—president, secretary (Kunal Chaudhary), and joint secretary (Deepika Jha)—with some celebrity support along the way.

NSUI managed to win the vice president seat with Rahul Jhansla.

After a tough contest, NSUI's national president praised their team for standing strong on student issues and promised to keep building their presence at DU.