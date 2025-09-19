Balakot strikes shaped our response to Pakistan's terror: IAF chief
Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh says the lessons from 2019's Balakot air strikes directly shaped May 2025's Operation Sindoor.
This mission was India's answer to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, and saw the Air Force target terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Operation Sindoor shows India's new approach to cross-border terrorism
Operation Sindoor signals a big shift in how India tackles cross-border terrorism—using smarter intelligence, tighter teamwork between military branches, and advanced weapons for precise strikes.
Singh highlighted that this time there were no operational restrictions and political support was clear.
The operation set a new standard for measured response without escalating conflict, showing India's growing ability to handle complex threats while keeping things under control.