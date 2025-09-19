Indian Railways adds 1,126 special trains for the holiday rush
Traveling home for the holidays just got easier—Central Railway is adding 1,126 special trains between September and December 2025.
These extra trains will help manage the festive rush and connect Mumbai and Pune to major cities in northern and eastern India.
This move comes on top of the earlier 944 special trains already announced, so there are more options if you're planning a trip.
Trains will run on busy routes like Mumbai-Banaras, Mumbai-Mau, Pune-Sanganer, and Pune-Amravati.
For example, the LTT-Banaras train goes twice a week from September 24 to November 27; LTT-Mau runs bi-weekly from September 26 to November 30.
There's also a weekly superfast option on some routes through early November.
Booking is open online via Indian Railways or through authorized agents, as is standard for Indian Railways—so if you're heading out for the festivities, now's your chance to grab a seat!