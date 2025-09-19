How to link your PAN with Aadhaar: 5 tips

Linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is a must for filing income tax returns in India. The process is simple but can be confusing if you aren't aware of the steps. Here are five tips that can help you link your PAN with Aadhaar without facing any issues. These tips will make sure that you don't face any hiccups while linking these two important identification numbers.

Tip 1 Check your details before linking Before you begin the linking process, ensure that the details on both your PAN and Aadhaar cards match perfectly. This includes your name, date of birth, and gender. Any discrepancy between the two documents can lead to failure in linking them. Hence, it is essential to cross-check these details beforehand to avoid any errors.

Tip 2 Use online portal for convenience The easiest way to link your PAN and Aadhaar is through the official income tax e-filing website. This online portal lets you link both documents from the comfort of your home, without having to visit any office physically. Just log in, go to the 'Link Aadhaar' option under 'Profile Settings', and follow the instructions.

Tip 3 Verify mobile number linked with Aadhaar Having an active mobile number linked with your Aadhaar is important for receiving OTPs during the linking process. If your mobile number isn't registered with Aadhaar, you can get it updated by visiting an Aadhaar enrollment center or using the online facility provided by UIDAI's website.

Tip 4 Avoid last-minute rush It's advisable not to wait until the last minute to link your PAN with Aadhaar, especially if you plan on e-filing taxes close to deadlines. Delaying this task may lead to unexpected issues or delays that could hinder timely submission of tax returns. To avoid any complications, it's best to complete this linking process well in advance of any deadlines.