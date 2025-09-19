iPhone 17 launch: 'Bravest Chauhan' after Prithviraj sets Mumbai buzzing
The iPhone 17 launch had Mumbai buzzing, with Aman Chouhan making headlines for waiting nearly eight hours outside the BKC Apple Store.
Arriving at midnight, he finally snagged two iPhone 17 Pro Max devices in the new Cosmic Orange shade.
His dedication quickly became a talking point online—one user even joked, "The bravest Chauhan after Prithviraj Chauhan"—showing just how big of a deal these launches are for fans.
Over 3 million iPhones sold last quarter alone
iPhones keep breaking records in India, with over 3 million sold last quarter and pre-orders for the new series already setting new highs.
Easy EMI plans and local manufacturing have made it easier for young buyers to get their hands on the latest models—even with those steep price tags.
For many here, owning an iPhone is still a major status symbol.