Punjab DM faces inquiry for post criticizing PM's flood relief
Rahul Chaba, the District Magistrate of Sangrur, Punjab, is under official inquiry after a September 10 social media post from his account criticized Prime Minister Modi's flood relief for Punjab.
The post caught the attention of the PMO and national authorities, leading to a show-cause notice from the Punjab government for breaking conduct rules.
Post based on verbatim quote of AAP minister's statement
Chaba explained that a new junior staffer accidentally posted the message while he was busy handling Ghaggar river floods.
He quickly deleted it and suspended the staffer, but screenshots still spread online.
Chaba publicly apologized on September 12 and stressed his commitment to staying neutral.
Interestingly, the controversial post was actually based on a verbatim quote of an AAP minister's statement about flood aid—adding another twist to this story.