Calcutta HC stays Mamata's sister-in-law's suspension in college row India Sep 19, 2025

The Calcutta High Court is taking a closer look at how Kajri Banerjee—who happens to be Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law—was made president of Rani Birla Girls's College Management Committee.

The court pointed out that this job should go to someone with the right educational background.

For now, Kajri has been given eight weeks' relief from showcause and suspension orders she issued on July 3 and August 29 against the college principal, Srabanti Bhattacharya, who brought the case.