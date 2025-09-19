Calcutta HC stays Mamata's sister-in-law's suspension in college row
The Calcutta High Court is taking a closer look at how Kajri Banerjee—who happens to be Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law—was made president of Rani Birla Girls's College Management Committee.
The court pointed out that this job should go to someone with the right educational background.
For now, Kajri has been given eight weeks' relief from showcause and suspension orders she issued on July 3 and August 29 against the college principal, Srabanti Bhattacharya, who brought the case.
HC puts temporary pause on committee decisions
Things got more complicated when the court noticed that five committee members were appointed by the state government, which goes against a 2017 law.
After some changes in which judge is handling things, there's now a temporary pause on any committee decisions until a deeper hearing sorts out whether these appointments—and how the college is run—are actually legal.