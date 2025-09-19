Puducherry proposes 24/7 opening of shops, women can work night shifts

What are the proposed changes?

If these changes go through, women who want to work between 8pm and 6am will need to give written consent.

Employers must provide basics like toilets, clean drinking water, good lighting, and CCTV for safety.

Salaries will go straight into bank accounts, plus everyone gets a weekly rotational holiday.

Shops with fewer than 50 staff won't have to follow all these new rules.

The proposal still needs Union government approval before it's discussed in the Assembly.