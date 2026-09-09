Ashneer Grover says DU needs 20,000cr to be world-class
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover jumped into the conversation about Delhi University's crumbling infrastructure after seeing a post pointing out that no new DU hostels have been built since 2014, even as hundreds of BJP offices popped up in the same period.
Grover highlighted how well-off families are sending their kids abroad, saying that Delhi University would need at least $2 billion (around ₹20,000 crore) in investment to become "world-class."
Online users split over DU priorities
Grover's comments sparked debate online. Some people agreed with him and called for urgent upgrades at DU, while others felt the focus should be on fixing basic infrastructure before aiming for "world-class" status.
Another user, identifying themselves as a Delhi resident, recalled securing admission to the university around two decades ago and said they could not imagine the situation students faced today, and some users criticized the government for prioritizing party offices over student facilities.