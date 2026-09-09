Ashneer Grover says DU needs 20,000cr to be world-class

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover jumped into the conversation about Delhi University's crumbling infrastructure after seeing a post pointing out that no new DU hostels have been built since 2014, even as hundreds of BJP offices popped up in the same period.

Grover highlighted how well-off families are sending their kids abroad, saying that Delhi University would need at least $2 billion (around ₹20,000 crore) in investment to become "world-class."