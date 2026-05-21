Ashok Bahar seeks marks and 1% reservation after NEET cancelation India May 21, 2026

Ashok Bahar, a 70-year-old from Lucknow, is preparing to approach the Allahabad High Court over the NEET UG 2026 cancelation.

After sitting for the exam on May 3, chasing a lifelong dream to become a doctor and fulfilling his late mother Savitri Devi's dream of seeing him become a doctor, he's now asking for his marks from the canceled test to be counted and is pushing for a 1% reservation in medical admissions for senior citizens.