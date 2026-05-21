Ashok Bahar seeks marks and 1% reservation after NEET cancelation
India
Ashok Bahar, a 70-year-old from Lucknow, is preparing to approach the Allahabad High Court over the NEET UG 2026 cancelation.
After sitting for the exam on May 3, chasing a lifelong dream to become a doctor and fulfilling his late mother Savitri Devi's dream of seeing him become a doctor, he's now asking for his marks from the canceled test to be counted and is pushing for a 1% reservation in medical admissions for senior citizens.
Bahar prepped alone, urges senior support
Bahar prepped solo for NEET, drawing inspiration from around 20 doctors in his extended family.
He first tried medical entrance exams back in the 1970s but only recently got another shot.
he's also highlighting how tough it is for older aspirants and wants more support for seniors hoping to study medicine.