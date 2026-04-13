Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 13 hours Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper service
India
Traveling between Pune and Bengaluru just got a major upgrade, thanks to the new Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train; the journey is expected to reduce to 13 hours instead of the old 18-plus hours.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 5, this move is all about making travel smoother and more efficient.
Service departs both cities around 9pm
The service is proposed to run six days a week, with one day off for maintenance, leaving both cities around 9pm
There's room for 823 people across comfy AC coaches, including first-class options, plus it features India's own Kavach safety tech.
Passengers like IT pro Rahul Deshmukh and student Sneha Murkuti are loving the time saved—especially if you're someone who travels this route often.