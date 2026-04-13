Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 13 hours Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper service

Service departs both cities around 9pm

The service is proposed to run six days a week, with one day off for maintenance, leaving both cities around 9pm

There's room for 823 people across comfy AC coaches, including first-class options, plus it features India's own Kavach safety tech.

Passengers like IT pro Rahul Deshmukh and student Sneha Murkuti are loving the time saved—especially if you're someone who travels this route often.