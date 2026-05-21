Ashwini Vaishnaw announces AI CCTV expansion across stations and trains
India
Indian Railways is stepping up security by rolling out AI-powered surveillance and expanding CCTV coverage across stations and trains.
This move, announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, follows a string of worrying fire incidents that are being looked into as possible arson.
Indian Railways boosts cybersecurity, field intelligence
Alongside the tech upgrades, the recent review meeting focused on boosting cybersecurity and improving field intelligence with better reporting.
Staff have already stopped several dangerous situations, like fires at Amarpura station, Howrah, and on the Rajdhani Express in Kota.
Passengers are now being asked to stay alert and report anything suspicious using the helpline 139.