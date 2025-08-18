Assam: 3 women taking morning walk hit by train

Women tried to switch tracks after hearing horn

The accident happened around 5:25am when two trains passed by at once.

Rumi Das (55), Korabi Malu (60), and Uttara Das (60) tried to switch tracks after hearing a horn but were hit by the fast-moving Guwahati-bound Puri Express.

Locals say the electric train did not blow its horn, making it hard for the women to notice it coming.