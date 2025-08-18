Assam: 3 women taking morning walk hit by train
Early Monday morning in Assam's Boko area, three women were struck and killed by a train while taking a morning walk near Bamunigaon Railway Station.
Railway officials are urging everyone to avoid crossing tracks at unofficial spots, hoping to prevent more tragedies like this.
Women tried to switch tracks after hearing horn
The accident happened around 5:25am when two trains passed by at once.
Rumi Das (55), Korabi Malu (60), and Uttara Das (60) tried to switch tracks after hearing a horn but were hit by the fast-moving Guwahati-bound Puri Express.
Locals say the electric train did not blow its horn, making it hard for the women to notice it coming.
Police have started an investigation
This stretch of track has seen about 20 deaths in the last 20 years.
Police have started an investigation, and people in the area are asking railway authorities for stronger safety measures so this doesn't happen again.