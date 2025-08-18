Balasore family receives wrong body after death by electrocution India Aug 18, 2025

A labeling mistake led to a heartbreaking mix-up in Odisha's Balasore district, where Rakesh Shaw's family received the wrong body after his death by electrocution in Bengaluru on August 15, 2025.

Shaw's coffin and another, belonging to a person from Siliguri, were transported together in the same ambulance, and the error only came to light when his family opened the coffin at home.