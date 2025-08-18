Next Article
Balasore family receives wrong body after death by electrocution
A labeling mistake led to a heartbreaking mix-up in Odisha's Balasore district, where Rakesh Shaw's family received the wrong body after his death by electrocution in Bengaluru on August 15, 2025.
Shaw's coffin and another, belonging to a person from Siliguri, were transported together in the same ambulance, and the error only came to light when his family opened the coffin at home.
Ambulance was already en route to Siliguri
As soon as they realized what happened, Shaw's family contacted the dispatch company.
The ambulance carrying the correct coffin—already en route to Siliguri—was called back for an exchange.
This incident is a tough reminder of why careful labeling matters so much during such sensitive times.