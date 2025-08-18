Next Article
Cloudburst in J&K: 50 people still missing, rescue ops on
A sudden cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 14, leaving 61 people dead and over 100 injured.
About 50 people are still missing as search and rescue teams—including the Army, police, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers—keep working through tough weather to recover the mortal remains of the missing persons.
Rescuers have built a Bailey bridge to reach cut-off areas
Despite heavy rain and difficult terrain, rescuers have built a Bailey bridge to reach cut-off areas.
They're using earth movers, dog squads, and even controlled explosions to clear debris.
The annual Machail Mata yatra has been suspended for now—a reminder of just how serious things are in the region.