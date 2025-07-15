Assam-Arunachal road blockade lifted following CMs's intervention

Trials are being fast-tracked, compensation is underway

Prabash Doley (22) was killed in Itanagar on June 18 after a dispute, and Shankar Pegu (29) was shot by his employer on July 13 in Lower Dibang Valley.

Both accused are now in custody and facing charges.

Police say these were individual crimes—not ethnic violence—and have promised better protection for Assam workers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Trials are being fast-tracked, compensation is underway for victims' families, and Mising groups say they'll keep watching to make sure justice is served.