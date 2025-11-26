Assam Assembly bans polygamy, brings strict penalties

Why this matters

The law doesn't just target those who practice polygamy—it also holds religious leaders, village heads, and even parents accountable if they help or cover it up, with possible jail time and fines.

Offenders lose access to government jobs and welfare schemes. There's also a new promise of financial compensation for women affected by polygamy.

Notably, the Bill exempts Scheduled Tribes and areas under the Sixth Schedule, respecting tribal autonomy.