Supreme Court clears way for Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project
The Supreme Court has allowed Karnataka to start planning its Mekedatu dam by preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The court clarified Karnataka's rights and the process for DPR appraisal, noting Tamil Nadu's objections.
Right now, only the planning phase is approved—not actual construction.
Why does it matter?
This decision is a big step for Bengaluru's future water and power needs, since the dam could store major water reserves and generate 400 MW of hydropower.
But it's not a done deal: Karnataka must get feedback from key river authorities (CWMA and CWC) before moving forward.
The ruling also tries to balance state interests—Tamil Nadu worries about losing water downstream, but their share remains protected for now.
The final call depends on careful reviews to ensure fair use.