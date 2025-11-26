Supreme Court clears way for Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project

Why does it matter?

This decision is a big step for Bengaluru's future water and power needs, since the dam could store major water reserves and generate 400 MW of hydropower.

But it's not a done deal: Karnataka must get feedback from key river authorities (CWMA and CWC) before moving forward.

The ruling also tries to balance state interests—Tamil Nadu worries about losing water downstream, but their share remains protected for now.

The final call depends on careful reviews to ensure fair use.