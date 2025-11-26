Next Article
Delhi: 5 hurt as under-construction building collapses in Shahdara
A newly built third-floor roof suddenly collapsed at an under-construction building in Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, on Tuesday morning.
Five people were injured—two family members, two laborers working on site, and a tenant named Rajesh.
Emergency calls quickly brought police and rescue teams to the scene.
Safety concerns spark investigation
Everyone trapped inside was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have cordoned off the area and are now checking if construction safety rules were followed, with a full inspection underway.