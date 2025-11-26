Next Article
Supreme Court steps in on Tamil Nadu voter list dispute
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear MDMK leader Vaiko's challenge against the Election Commission's special update of voter lists in Tamil Nadu.
Vaiko and others argue this revision could violate equality rights and election laws, raising concerns about fair representation for voters.
Multiple parties join the fight
It's not just Vaiko—DMK, CPI(M), and Congress have also filed petitions over the same issue.
The Supreme Court has paused all related cases in state courts for now, asking the Election Commission to explain its actions before moving forward.
The outcome of these cases may affect the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.