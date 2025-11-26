Next Article
CISF stops attack on Uri hydroelectric plant
India
On the night of May 6-7, 2025, the CISF foiled a Pakistan-led attack on the Uri hydroelectric project near the Line of Control.
Even with heavy shelling and drones targeting the facility, their actions kept the installation safe and avoided any damage.
Honoring real-life heroes
Nineteen CISF members were recognized in New Delhi for their bravery during the attack.
Led by Ravi Yadav, they protected armory stockpiles and made sure civilians—including women, kids, and NHPC staff—got to safety, showing just how prepared and committed they are when it counts.