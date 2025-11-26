Next Article
EU leaders to be chief guests at India's Republic Day 2025
For the first time ever, top European Union leaders—Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa—will be the chief guests at India's Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.
Their visit lines up right before a big India-EU summit in Delhi, where both sides are hoping to make some major progress.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about parade appearances—India and the EU are looking to seal a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement and set new goals together on tech, security, trade, and climate.
With global politics getting more unpredictable, both see each other as key partners for stability.
Plus, with India teaming up with France and the EU on global issues in the future, this partnership is only getting stronger.