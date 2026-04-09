Assam clashes between Congress and BJP injure about 30
India
Election day in Assam turned tense as clashes broke out between Congress and BJP supporters, leaving about 30 people injured.
Things escalated after a Congress candidate allegedly damaged an electronic voting machine (EVM) over claims of voter fraud, causing a three-hour delay at the Rangamati polling booth in Patharkandi constituency before voting resumed with a new machine.
Seven arrested as clashes spread
Two people with serious injuries were moved to Karimganj Civil Hospital, and seven arrests have been made so far.
Violence was not limited to one spot. Other areas like Dibrugarh, Tamulpur, and Sivasagar also saw clashes and police intervention.
With ongoing investigations, authorities have maintained security presence.