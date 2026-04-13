Assam Class 12 results expected next week, AHSEC wrapping up India Apr 13, 2026

If you took the Assam Class 12 exams this year, keep an eye out: results are expected as soon as next week.

The AHSEC is wrapping up the evaluation, and while we're still waiting for an official date, a notification should be out soon.

Exams ran from February 11 to March 16, so the wait is almost over.