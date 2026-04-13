Assam Class 12 results expected next week, AHSEC wrapping up
India
If you took the Assam Class 12 exams this year, keep an eye out: results are expected as soon as next week.
The AHSEC is wrapping up the evaluation, and while we're still waiting for an official date, a notification should be out soon.
Exams ran from February 11 to March 16, so the wait is almost over.
Over 300,000 Assam students applied
Last year, more than 300,000 students applied for these exams: Science had the highest pass rate at nearly 85%, with Commerce and Arts close behind.
Once results are live, just head to ahsec.assam.gov.in or assamresults.in, find the "HS Result 2026" link, and enter your roll and registration numbers plus CAPTCHA.
Don't forget to check for updates so you don't miss your mark sheet!