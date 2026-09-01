Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches CM-FLIGHT and Jibon Prerana
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just rolled out two support schemes to help young people land global jobs and kickstart their careers.
The first, CM-FLIGHT, gives students ₹100,000 for foreign language training plus ₹50,000 after training and placement.
The second, Jibon Prerana Scheme, supports fresh graduates with ₹2,500 a month for a year to help them transition into work or entrepreneurship.
Jibon Prerana payments released to 47,505
CM-FLIGHT is already helping students train for jobs in countries like Japan and Singapore through institutes such as ASEAN Assam Academy and MIRAI Japanese Learning Centre.
Payments under Jibon Prerana, which were delayed due to elections, have been released to 47,505 Aadhaar-linked beneficiaries.
Sarma also plans special language training for nurses and promises more youth-focused schemes are on the way.