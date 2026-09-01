Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches CM-FLIGHT and Jibon Prerana

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just rolled out two support schemes to help young people land global jobs and kickstart their careers.

The first, CM-FLIGHT, gives students ₹100,000 for foreign language training plus ₹50,000 after training and placement.

The second, Jibon Prerana Scheme, supports fresh graduates with ₹2,500 a month for a year to help them transition into work or entrepreneurship.