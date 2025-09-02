Assam CM orders strict police monitoring of Jamiat delegation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered strict police monitoring of a seven-member Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind team visiting Goalpara, just weeks before the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections.
The delegation, led by Maulana Mehmood Madani, criticized recent eviction drives as "an assault on both justice and humanity" and stood with displaced families, even as tensions rise over alleged illegal infiltrators.
Decision to monitor delegation's movement taken amid sensitive situation
This visit comes at a sensitive time—recent evictions have already sparked tensions and protests in eviction-affected areas of Assam.
With big parties gearing up for a high-stakes election, Sarma fears outside groups could stir unrest.
By keeping a close eye on the Jamiat team, authorities hope to prevent any flare-ups and keep things calm during this politically charged period.