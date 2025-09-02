Bihar to issue digital voter IDs with QR codes

How to get new e-EPICs

The state plans to launch these improved voter IDs before the assembly elections coming up in October-November 2025.

New voters can grab their digital voter IDs (e-EPICs) first, while existing voters will get access after mobile authentication.

Physical cards will arrive within 15 days of applying, and you can track delivery through SMS or the National Voter's Service Portal—part of a push to make voting smoother and more accessible.