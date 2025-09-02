Next Article
Bihar to issue digital voter IDs with QR codes
Bihar is about to upgrade its voter ID cards with better security features, including fresh photos and QR codes to help stop forgery.
These new IDs will be available both as physical cards and digital downloads—making things more convenient for everyone.
How to get new e-EPICs
The state plans to launch these improved voter IDs before the assembly elections coming up in October-November 2025.
New voters can grab their digital voter IDs (e-EPICs) first, while existing voters will get access after mobile authentication.
Physical cards will arrive within 15 days of applying, and you can track delivery through SMS or the National Voter's Service Portal—part of a push to make voting smoother and more accessible.