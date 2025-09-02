JNU teachers' body seeks VC's removal over 'lawlessness'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has written to President Droupadi Murmu , demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The teachers' body cited a "crisis of governance" and "lawlessness" at the university as reasons for their demand. They alleged that Pandit has systematically undermined statutory bodies and concentrated powers in her office.

Unilateral actions VC takes unilateral decisions, says JNUTA The JNUTA accused Pandit of taking unilateral decisions on appointments, promotions, housing allotments, and other administrative matters. They alleged that meetings were held online to "thwart real deliberation" and secure "rubber-stamp" approvals. The teachers' body also expressed concern over a "carrot-and-stick policy" used by the vice-chancellor to silence dissent among faculty members.

Controversial dismissal Controversy erupted over termination of a faculty member The controversy erupted after the termination of Dr. Rohan VH Choudhari, an assistant professor at the Centre for Political Studies at JNU. His dismissal was on the grounds of "unauthorized absence." Choudhari had joined JNU in April 2023 and took leave from May 16-17, returning on July 8 after a 51-day absence, including vacation days.

Disciplinary action Choudhari informed his department chair about extended leave Choudhari had reportedly informed his department chair about his extended leave over the phone, admitting to misreading the academic calendar in an email on July 24. He also cited family emergencies and submitted medical documents that were rejected. He requested that part of his absence be treated as earned leave but was instead issued a show-cause notice on August 1. After a hearing on August 20, a committee found him in violation of leave rules and Central Civil Services regulations.