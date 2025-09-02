SC on governors, President's delay in state bills' assent India Sep 02, 2025

The Supreme Court is currently considering how long governors and the President can take to act on bills passed by state assemblies, following an earlier judgment that set timelines.

The current bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, has stated it will stick to interpreting the Constitution—especially Article 200, which lays out what governors can do with new laws.

They didn't get into specific state disputes but stuck with the big picture.