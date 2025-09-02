Next Article
SC on governors, President's delay in state bills' assent
The Supreme Court is currently considering how long governors and the President can take to act on bills passed by state assemblies, following an earlier judgment that set timelines.
The current bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, has stated it will stick to interpreting the Constitution—especially Article 200, which lays out what governors can do with new laws.
They didn't get into specific state disputes but stuck with the big picture.
Why this matters
This matters because it stops governors from sitting on bills forever—a move known as a "pocket veto."
By keeping things moving, this helps prevent political games and keeps your state government working as it should.
It's also a reminder that even top officials have to play by constitutional rules.