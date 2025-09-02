Maratha reservation stir: Manoj Jarange on hunger strike for 5 days
Manoj Jarange, who's leading the Maratha reservation movement, is on his fifth day of a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.
He's open to talking with the government but says he won't leave until Marathas are officially recognized as Kunbis—a move that would let them access reservations in jobs and education.
Even after getting a police notice to vacate for violating conditions laid down by the protest, Jarange assures everyone the protest is peaceful and urges supporters to stay calm.
If you try to arrest us, it will be dangerous
Jarange has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of giving "false information" to the court and warns that if authorities try to arrest or evict the protesters from Mumbai, "it will be dangerous for you."
He wants immediate government action based on old gazettes to recognize Marathas as Kunbis.
Confident this will bring justice for his community, Jarange says he's not leaving Mumbai until their demands are met.