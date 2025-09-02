Maratha reservation stir: Manoj Jarange on hunger strike for 5 days India Sep 02, 2025

Manoj Jarange, who's leading the Maratha reservation movement, is on his fifth day of a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

He's open to talking with the government but says he won't leave until Marathas are officially recognized as Kunbis—a move that would let them access reservations in jobs and education.

Even after getting a police notice to vacate for violating conditions laid down by the protest, Jarange assures everyone the protest is peaceful and urges supporters to stay calm.