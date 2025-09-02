Next Article
Karnataka: Thousands from 3 communities protest against Valmiki group
Thousands from the Koli, Kabbaliga, and Talwar communities took to the streets in Yadgir, Karnataka, after leaders from the Valmiki community allegedly made derogatory comments about Nija Sharana Ambigara Chowdaiah—a 12th-century saint deeply respected by these groups.
The protest caused major traffic jams as people blocked roads to show their anger and unity.
Protesters demand legal action, ST status
Protesters are pushing for legal action and expulsion of those responsible for the remarks.
Community leaders also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, asking for their sub-castes to be added to the Scheduled Tribes list.
This protest is part of ongoing tensions around caste recognition and respect between these communities in Karnataka.