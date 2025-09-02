Heroin worth ₹2 crore sold monthly by family-run cartel
Delhi Police have uncovered a massive heroin operation allegedly led by Kusum from her tightly secured Sultanpuri home—active since 2001 and run with help from her family.
Her son Amit handled new customers, while daughters Anuradha and Deepa maintained client and supplier records and suspicious bank accounts.
Family invested drug money into properties
Relatives handled logistics and invested drug money into properties across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
In a March 2025 raid, police arrested Amit, seizing over 500 packets of heroin, ₹14 lakh in cash, and a Scorpio SUV; Kusum and her daughters are still missing.
Police are now preparing charges under the tough MCOCA law as financial probes revealed nearly ₹2 crore in unexplained deposits.
Eight benami properties worth around ₹4 crore have already been seized as the investigation continues.