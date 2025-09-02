Heroin worth ₹2 crore sold monthly by family-run cartel

Family invested drug money into properties

Relatives handled logistics and invested drug money into properties across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

In a March 2025 raid, police arrested Amit, seizing over 500 packets of heroin, ₹14 lakh in cash, and a Scorpio SUV; Kusum and her daughters are still missing.

Police are now preparing charges under the tough MCOCA law as financial probes revealed nearly ₹2 crore in unexplained deposits.

Eight benami properties worth around ₹4 crore have already been seized as the investigation continues.