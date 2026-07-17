Assam invests ₹77,353cr to boost capacity to 8,457 MW
Assam just dropped its biggest-ever investment in the power sector: ₹77,353 crore.
The goal? To ramp up energy generation from 450 MW to a whopping 8,457 MW and finally become an energy-surplus state.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a move that will "charge up the journey of a Viksit Assam."
Funding from state central international PPPs
The funding will come from state money, central schemes, international aid, and public-private partnerships. Projects cover hydro, solar, thermal, and energy storage.
Highlights include four Pumped Storage Power Projects (4,900 MW) with an estimated private investment of nearly ₹27,100 crore.
Plus: new transmission lines and substations are on the way.
Assam plans Bilasipara plant, 11 hydros
Big plans are rolling out: a proposed 3,200 MW thermal plant in Bilasipara and 11 new hydropower projects under various stages of planning and implementation.
The Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project is already supplying some power during trials and should be fully running by July 2026.
If all goes well, Assam could soon be powering itself, maybe even sharing the extra juice.