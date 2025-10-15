Assam: Mob clashes with police during transfer of Zubeen's murderers

Investigation into death of singer Zubeen Garg

Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. While his death was initially investigated as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence, police upgraded it to murder after questioning the suspects.

All five are now in 14-day judicial custody. Assam's CID is focusing on both the fake news—including a viral fake post-mortem report—reminding everyone that only official reports from government doctors count.

Authorities are also waiting for permission to send a team to Singapore as the investigation continues, urging people not to fall for rumors online.