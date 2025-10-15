Assam: Mob clashes with police during transfer of Zubeen's murderers
Things turned chaotic in Assam's Baksa district when a mob clashed with police during the transfer of five people accused in the murder of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
The accused—who include an event organizer, a manager, a police officer, and two security officers—were being moved when the crowd threw stones, set vehicles on fire, and faced off with police, who responded with baton charges and tear gas.
Investigation into death of singer Zubeen Garg
Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. While his death was initially investigated as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence, police upgraded it to murder after questioning the suspects.
All five are now in 14-day judicial custody. Assam's CID is focusing on both the fake news—including a viral fake post-mortem report—reminding everyone that only official reports from government doctors count.
Authorities are also waiting for permission to send a team to Singapore as the investigation continues, urging people not to fall for rumors online.