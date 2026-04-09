Assam Secondary Education Board to announce HSLC results April 10
India
Assam's Secondary Education Board is set to announce the Class 10 (HSLC) results on April 10, 2026.
If you took the exams between February 10 and 27, you will be able to see your scores online at sebaonline.org by entering your roll number.
Download HSLC marksheet from sebaonline.org
Just head over to sebaonline.org, hit the "Results" section, and pick "HSLC Result 2026."
Pop in your roll number, submit it, and your marksheet will show up, ready for download or saving.
Results go live online soon after the official press conference, so you will not have to wait long.