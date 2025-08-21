Assam to stop issuing Aadhaar cards to adults 

The Assam government has decided to temporarily stop issuing Aadhaar cards to persons above 18 years of age, barring those from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and tea garden workers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move is aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar cards in the state. "If any person from other castes is yet to get an Aadhaar card, they can apply for it within the month of September," said Sarma.

Application window Limited application window for other communities After this period, only Deputy Commissioners will issue Aadhaar cards in "rarest of rare cases," after consulting district police and Foreigners's Tribunals. Sarma said the decision comes after Assam achieved 103% Aadhaar saturation, but only 96% in SC, ST, and tea garden communities. He linked the move to concerns over illegal immigration from Bangladesh. "We want to take protection so that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain Aadhaar card from Assam by entering into the state," he said.

