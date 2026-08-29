Assam travelers found safe after Nepal Rasuwagadhi floods, 11 missing
Five people from Assam who went missing after sudden floods hit Nepal's Rasuwagadhi area have been found safe, according to officials.
The floods struck on August 26, causing major destruction and leaving several travelers stranded.
Rescue teams are still searching for the remaining 11 missing people.
Kailash-Manasarovar tour members from Assam missing
Among those yet to be located are Dipali Sarkar, a retired Gauhati University professor, her husband Manash Kumar Ghosh, and Dr. Tirtha Chaliha from Nalbari, who were part of a Kailash-Manasarovar tour group.
Assam's chief minister has identified the missing as coming from different districts across the state.
Meanwhile, support is pouring in for rescue efforts, with Nepal's disaster relief fund receiving over 2 billion rupees in donations within just three days.