Assam travelers found safe after Nepal Rasuwagadhi floods, 11 missing

Among those yet to be located are Dipali Sarkar, a retired Gauhati University professor, her husband Manash Kumar Ghosh, and Dr. Tirtha Chaliha from Nalbari, who were part of a Kailash-Manasarovar tour group.

Assam's chief minister has identified the missing as coming from different districts across the state.

Meanwhile, support is pouring in for rescue efforts, with Nepal's disaster relief fund receiving over 2 billion rupees in donations within just three days.