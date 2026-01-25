Assam's tea workers to get ₹5,000 boost from new government scheme
India
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma just rolled out the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme, giving a one-time ₹5,000 payout to every permanent and temporary tea garden worker across 836 tea gardens.
It's a nod to Assam's rich 200-year-old tea legacy and the people who keep it alive.
Why should you care?
Over 6 lakh workers will benefit—Sarma urged parents to invest in their children's education.
This move also comes as elections approach, with the government adding perks like more MBBS seats and new schools for tea garden communities, hoping to win even more support from this key group.